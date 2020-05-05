Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 101 New Cases Since Saturday; Death Toll Remains at 73
Published May 5, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 2,474.
The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 73 deaths as of Monday.
A total of 14,351 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 9,254 negative test results as previously reported.
On Monday, the Office of the President and Vice President distributed food, water, and other supplies to 837 Navajo families in the communities of Chichiltah, Bááháálí, Red Rock, Manuelito, and Tsayatoh in New Mexico. Precautions were taken as items were placed in vehicles by staff members with no direct contact with the local residents.
“With the lockdown of Gallup extended until Thursday by the state of New Mexico, today’s food and water distributions will help families that are unable to go to grocery stores to purchase items and also keep them home and safe from the virus. The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour weekend curfew and we encourage everyone to use this time to do something special and to pray for all of the mothers on Mother’s Day on Sunday. Please pray for the healing of our people from the virus and please continue to practice social distancing while staying home,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
