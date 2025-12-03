Navajo Mother Welcomes Federal Charges in 2020 Killing of Her Son

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 03, 2025

The Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR) Task Force and the 25th Navajo Nation Council said they are offering prayers and continued support to Vangie Randall-Shorty after federal officials announced charges in the 2020 killing of her son, Zachariah Shorty.

Randall-Shorty learned this week that three individuals have been charged in connection with her son’s death, following five years of advocacy, testimony, organizing and prayer. She shared the update during an MMDR Task Force core meeting and thanked the community that has stood with her throughout her pursuit of justice.

“My heart is heavy,” Randall-Shorty said. “But I will continue advocating for Zach and continue being his voice. After five years of fighting for justice, I am grateful for the charges filed against those involved in my son’s case.”

Federal officials confirmed the charges stem from the July 2020 murder of 23-year-old Zachariah Shorty, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. The Department of Justice said three individuals now face federal indictments.

Shorty was last seen at the Journey Inn Motel in Farmington, N.M., and was found days later near Nenahnezad with multiple gunshot wounds. A father and an artist, he was known for his creativity and love of music.

Randall-Shorty said renewed federal efforts in Indian Country — including the Department of Justice’s Operation Not Forgotten — helped advance the investigation.

“Vangie has shown a level of courage and resolve that has lifted not only her own family, but many others navigating the pain of missing and murdered loved ones. The progress in her son’s case is a victory for the Navajo Nation and a message of hope for every family still searching for answers,” Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, chair of the MMDR Task Force, said.

Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, a member of the Task Force, noted the emotional toll families endure when investigations drag on for years. She said Randall-Shorty’s strength reflects the unity and resilience of the Diné people and added that justice for Zachariah strengthens the broader fight for all missing and murdered relatives.

“We remain firmly committed to addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives and call on our federal partners to strengthen their support. Our communities need coordinated resources to prevent further violence, resolve longstanding cases, and bring families the answers they have waited far too long to receive,” Speaker Crystalyne Curley said.

On July 17, Curley joined tribal leaders from the Coalition of Large Tribes in Washington, D.C., urging FBI Director Kash Patel to increase federal involvement in MMIP cases. Their recommendations included better information sharing, expanded law enforcement capacity, improved forensic support and the creation of rapid response teams to assist families in the critical early hours of a disappearance.

Families seeking support or resources are encouraged to contact Task Force advocates or partner organizations, including Victim Witness Services for Northern Arizona, the Utah Navajo Health System and the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Coalition.

The MMDR Task Force and the 25th Navajo Nation Council said they stand with Randall-Shorty and all families still searching for truth.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher