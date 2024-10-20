Native News Weekly (October 20, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 20, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

NAIHC to Review Draft Section of the Section 184 Handbook - Chapter 2

The National American Indian Housing Council (NAIHC)will be holding nationwide calls for review of draft chapters of the Section 184 Handbook, published by HUD-ONAP's Office of Loan Guarantee (OLG).

NAIHC's upcoming call will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 from 3-4:30pm ET

This meeting will continue previous discussion on Chapter 2, a draft of which was published in late September. HUD is currently seeking feedback on this section, with the comment deadline recently extended to November 12th.

Tribes and TDHEs, CDFIs, lenders, borrowers, and other subject matter experts are invited to join the conversation. A well-rounded discussion with a variety of perspectives will ensure comments to HUD are relevant and meaningful for all stakeholders.

FCC's Office of Native Affairs and Policy Welcomes New Team Members

ONAP is pleased to welcome two new Policy Advisors to expand the Commission’s outreach and engagement efforts on issues critical to Tribal communities. With their extensive experience in public service on behalf of native people, they will bring valuable perspectives to the Commission’s work.

Kraynal Alfred joins ONAP after 15 years of experience working in our nation’s capital on issues impacting Indian Country, including serving as the Tribal Liaison for the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) during the COVID-19 pandemic. She holds a master’s degree in policy from the Harvard Kennedy School and has notably worked for the Navajo Nation, the Department of the Interior’s Office of Public Affairs, and two national Indian organizations. Kraynal is a member of the Navajo Nation.

Jack Jackson, Jr., also a member of the Navajo Nation, brings over 30 years of public service on behalf of Tribal Nations. He has worked for the Navajo Nation, the National Indian Education Association, and the National Congress of American Indians. Mr. Jackson served in the Arizona State Legislature in both the House of Representatives and Senate representing diverse communities, including several Tribal Nations. He has served as the Senior Advisor and Liaison for Native American Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, and most recently as the Tribal Liaison at the U.S. Department of Labor.

AFN Seeks IT Support For Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Adoption and Use Grant

The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) is looking for an Information and Technology company to provide IT support and services related to AFN’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) grant awarded by the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration in 2022. On October 11, 2024, AFN issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) outlining the services sought by AFN. Today, AFN issued an amendment to its RFP (1) extending the proposal submission deadline to November 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (AKST) and (2) amending the selection date of the successful bidder.



AFN was awarded a $35.1 million TBCP adoption and use grant on behalf of its 73 consortium members for the following key IT deliverables:

Needs Assessment

Bundled Computer Packages

Monthly Internet Subsidy

Circuit Riders (for setup and maintenance)

IT Training and

IT Train-the-Trainer Program

Help Desk Support

Telehealth Equipment

The successful IT Company will assist and support AFN with several of the deliverables, such as the development and distribution of a Needs Assessment, procurement and delivery of bundled computer packages, development of databases for tracking and compliance, hiring and managing of Circuit Riders, IT Training courses and development of IT Training library, development and management of an IT Train-the-Trainer Program, and Help Desk support.



IT companies interested in learning more about AFN’s RFP, the proposed scope of work, required qualifications and how to submit a proposal should review the Request for Proposal issued on October 11, 2024, and Amendment 1 issued on October 18, 2024. Native and Veteran-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.

