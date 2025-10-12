Native News Weekly (October 12, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Federal Government Shutdown Continues Into Third Week

On Friday, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement on White House Office of Management and Budget Director (OMB) Russ Vought announcing that: “The RIFs have begun.”

“Once again, when President Trump and his self-described ‘grim reaper’ decide to ignore the pleas of congressional Republicans and conduct more mass firings, they are choosing to inflict more pain on the American people.

“No one is making Trump and Vought hurt American workers—they just want to.

“A shutdown does not give Trump or Vought new, special powers to cause more chaos or permanently weaken more basic services for the American people, and the simple fact is this administration has been recklessly firing—and rehiring—essential workers all year. This is nothing new, and no one should be intimidated by these crooks.

Rep. Sharice Davids Slams Trump Administraton's Firings

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) on Friday released a statement in response to the Trump Administration’s announcement that it would begin firing federal workers during the ongoing government shutdown. While many legal scholars are questioning the legality of this decision, Davids is highlighting the reckless disregard for hardworking federal employees and the communities that depend on them.

"Federal workers are not political pawns,” said Davids. “In Kansas, where federal jobs are a vital part of our economy, these cuts will not only uproot the lives of dedicated civil servants but also threaten public trust and safety. We should be coming together to find a solution to end this government shutdown, not tearing down the very people who keep our country running.”

