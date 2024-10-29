Native News Online to Host Get-Out-The-Vote Stream 2 on Tuesday, October 29

Details By Neely Bardwell October 29, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Native News Online, hosting a Get-Out-The-Vote (GOTV) live stream, Part 2 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. – EDT.

This nonpartisan event will feature Indian Country leaders talking about the crucial role American Indians and Alaska Natives will play in the general election on November 5.

Native News Online recognizes elections are important to American Indians and Alaska Natives because the election results produce elected officials who vote on policies and issues critical to Indian Country.

“Beyond the issues that concern average Americans about the economy, Native voters often view elections differently because so many elected officials make decisions that directly impact Native Americans, such as tribal sovereignty, water settlement rights and sacred sites. With that in mind, Native News Online wants to be a leader among Native publications in covering the upcoming 2024 general election,” Levi Rickert, Native News Online’s publisher and editor said.

Four Directions, a national American Indian voting rights organization, reports data from recent elections that support the notion that the Native vote could influence election results in seven major swing states: Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Senate approves critical issues to Indian Country, such as the Supreme Court, congressional appropriations, and other issues, which are being watched closely by political experts. Senate races in Arizona and Michigan. The Native vote could possibly be the deciding factor in the November election.

The GOTV forum will be moderated by Neely Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), and Marlon WhiteEagle (Ho-Chunk). The stream will feature a video from US Representative Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk) and panels that include:

Shaun Griswold, journalist based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is from the Laguna, Jemez and Zuni Pueblos.

Margaret Faliano, Associate Director of Advocacy and Engagement at IllumiNative

Anne Egan-Waukau (Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin), Urban Native Vote Organizer at Wisconsin Conservation Voices

The GOTV forum is part of Native News Online’s comprehensive 2024 election coverage. Other events have included: the post-presidential debate commentary on Sept. 23, 2024, the post-vice presidential debate commentary on Oct. 1, 2024, and numerous coffee breaks.

Support for Native News Online’s election coverage has been made possible by the National Congress of American Indians, the MacArthur Foundation, and Four Directions.

