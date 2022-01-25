Native News Online Joins URL Media Network of BIPOC Media Outlets

Details By Native News Online Staff January 25, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Indigenous-led news outlet Native News Online was welcomed yesterday as the 10th member of URL Media, a network of high-performing BIPOC-owned and operated media organizations from across the U.S.

The announcement came last evening during a one-year anniversary celebration of URL Media, a for-profit company founded by Sara Lomax-Reese, CEO of Philadelphia-based WURD Radio, one of the few remaining Black-owned talk radio stations in the nation, and veteran journalist and media executive S. Mitra Kalita, publisher of Epicenter-NYC, a newsletter to help New Yorkers get through the pandemic.

Born at the height of the 2020 racial justice protests to address persistent underfunding and underrepresentation of BIPOC communities, URL Media launched in Jan. 2021 with eight media organizations representing a diverse mix of cultures, media formats, geography and audiences.

Members of the network share content, distribution, and other resources to enhance reach, expand revenue and build long-term sustainability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Native News Online as our first Indigenous partner. The truth is that the narrative of America is incomplete without this vital, foundational perspective," said URL Media CEO S. Mitra Kalita. "We look forward to working to amplify their powerful storytelling and platform."

Native News Online, which is based in Grand Rapids, Mich., is the first Indigenous news outlet added to the URL Media network. Inaugural members of URL Media are WURD Radio, Epicenter-NYC, Documented, Scalawag, The Haitian Times, TBN24, ScrollStack, Palabra. Minneapolis-based Sahan Journal joined URL Media’s network in May 2021.

“Native News Online has been elevating Native Voices for 11 years. We are excited about our new affiliation with URL Media because we will now be able to uplift other BIPOC voices as well,” Publisher Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi) said. “We look forward to sharing stories, opportunities, ideas and best practices with these high-performing BIPOC publications and their talented teams.”

More Stories Like This

The truth about Indian Boarding Schools This month, we’re asking our readers to help us raise $10,000 to fund our year-long journalism initiative called “The Indian Boarding School Project: A Dark Chapter in History.” Our mission is to shine a light on the dark era of forced assimilation of native American children by the U.S. government and churches. You’ll be able to read stories each week and join us for Livestream events to understand what the Indian Boarding School era has meant to Native Americans — and what it still means today. This news will be provided free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter