Native Bidaské with Wambli Quintana, a 2024 Champions for Change Fellow on Prioritizing Mother Earth

Details By Native News Online Staff April 05, 2024

Join us for a special edition of Native Bidaské, where Levi Rickert, founder and publisher of Native News Online, sits down with Wambli Quintana, a dynamic young leader hailing from Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Wambli, with roots in both the Navajo and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, is celebrated for his resilience, aspiration, and unwavering commitment to fostering positive change. In this enlightening conversation, we'll delve into the pressing issues of environmentalism and climate change, exploring Wambli's insightful perspectives and vision for a sustainable future.

As a senior at Dupree High School, Wambli is not only excelling academically but is also actively engaged in his community. From his involvement in the National Honor Society to his exploration of STEM interests through the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Wambli is shaping his path towards a future where he envisions expanding opportunities in sustainable energy and green practices for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's people and land.

Inspired by his grandmother, Bernadine Little Thunder, Wambli embraces challenges as opportunities to drive lasting change. He has served on CRYP’s Youth Advisory Council and is deeply engaged in CRYP’s Growing into Wowachineyepi program, reflecting his dedication to empowering his community and fostering a brighter future.

In this special episode, we'll celebrate Wambli's journey, his resilience, and his commitment to making a difference. Quintana will discuss his passion for the environment, work with the Cheyenne River Youth Project, experiences at environmental conferences, and the importance of intergenerational relationships and caring for the land.

He also talks about being on stage last month in Miami at the “Aspen Ideas: Climate” event with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo). He was able to ask her two questions relating to climate change.

