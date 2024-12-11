Native Bidaské with Robert Maxim on the Recently Released Brookings Report on Indian Boarding Schools

Details By Levi Rickert December 11, 2024

In this episode of Native Bidaské, Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, sits down with Robert Maxim, a tribal citizen of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and a fellow at Brookings, to unpack the recently released Brookings Report on Indian Boarding Schools.

Published on Thursday, November 21, 2024, the report raises serious concerns about the future of federal efforts to address the devastating legacy of Indian boarding schools. As the incoming second Trump administration may diverge from the Biden administration's transformative efforts led by Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), this discussion comes at a crucial time.

This thought-provoking conversation covers the importance of teaching accurate Native history, even as some states work to ban the teaching of certain perspectives under the guise of 'divisive concepts.' Learn how to combat these efforts and leverage new opportunities at the state and local levels to transform Native education.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, December 13th at 12 EST on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

