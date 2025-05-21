Native Bidaské: Sen. Schatz on the Devastating Impact of Trump's Health Care Reductions to Indian Country

Details By Native StoryLab May 21, 2025

In a powerful episode of Native Bidaské, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) reveals to Native News Online’s editor Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) the urgent health care crisis facing tribal communities under the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts. The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs delivers a stark warning about the devastating potential of reduced federal health care funding in Indian Country.

Key Highlights:

Bipartisan Commitment: Senator Schatz, working alongside Senator Murkowski, demonstrates a united effort to support Indian country

Health care at Risk: Testimony from tribal leaders exposes the life-or-death implications of potential funding reductions

Call to Action: Urgent plea for tribal citizens to engage with congressional representatives

The episode is a critical reminder of the ongoing challenges in Indian healthcare, emphasizing the need for immediate advocacy and support. Senator Schatz's insights provide a crucial platform for understanding the complex issues facing Native communities.

📅 Date: Friday, May 23 at 12 p.m. ET

📍 Watch on Native News Online’s Facebook and YouTube.