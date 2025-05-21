Native Bidaské: Sen. Schatz on the Devastating Impact of Trump's Health Care Reductions to Indian Country

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
In a powerful episode of Native Bidaské, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) reveals to Native News Online’s editor Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) the urgent health care crisis facing tribal communities under the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts. The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs delivers a stark warning about the devastating potential of reduced federal health care funding in Indian Country.
Key Highlights:
- Bipartisan Commitment: Senator Schatz, working alongside Senator Murkowski, demonstrates a united effort to support Indian country
- Health care at Risk: Testimony from tribal leaders exposes the life-or-death implications of potential funding reductions
- Call to Action: Urgent plea for tribal citizens to engage with congressional representatives
The episode is a critical reminder of the ongoing challenges in Indian healthcare, emphasizing the need for immediate advocacy and support. Senator Schatz's insights provide a crucial platform for understanding the complex issues facing Native communities.
📅 Date: Friday, May 23 at 12 p.m. ET
📍 Watch on Native News Online’s Facebook and YouTube.
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting.
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.