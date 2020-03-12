National Indian Health Board Postpones Tribal Public Health Summit Due to Coronavirus
Published March 12, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. — Citing the concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) announced on Wednesday that it has postponed the 2020 National Tribal Public Health Summit that was scheduled to take place next week, March 17-20 in Omaha.
“At the heart of NIHB’s work is our commitment to improving the health care and public health systems of all federally recognized Tribes. This sacred charge guides our decisions, including the decision to postpone the Tribal Public Health Summit to a date (to be determined) later this year,” NIHB stated in a press release.
NIHB says it will refocus its work on ensuring tribal communities and citizens are informed about COVID-19 and its impacts in Indian Country. We also will continue our advocacy efforts to bring resources to address COVID-19 in tribal communities, respecting tribal sovereignty.
For up to date information on the Summit and COVID-19, please see NIHB’s website.