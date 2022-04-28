MMIW: Passamaquoddy Tribal Citizen’s Death Ruled Homicide

The Passamaquoddy Tribe in Maine is mourning the death of tribal citizen Kimberly “Kim” Neptune, 43, who whose body was discovered in her apartment in Perry, Maine on Thursday, April 21. An autopsy conducted the next day revealed her death was the result of a homicide.

Local law enforcement and the Maine State Police are investigating the homicide. Passamaquoddy Tribal leaders met with law enforcement on Monday to discuss the case and are hopeful for a fast apprehension of the person responsible for Neptune’s death.

“This tragedy has hit our community so hard, there really aren’t any words for the loss felt by Kim’s family, all who loved her, and our whole community,” Passamaquoddy Tribal Chief Elizabeth Dana said in a statement. “That’s why we were so thankful to meet and be on the same page with all the departments investigating this terrible crime, who have all affirmed their determination to bring justice to the suspect, and for Kim’s family.”

Kailie Brackett told Native News Online she and Neptune who she called “Kimba” were best friends for the past 24 years.

“She was the closest person to me on this planet, besides my son,” Brackett said. “Even my father called her his other daughter. Kimba was such a great person with a heart of gold.”

Brackett said the community of Perry has been impacted by the Neptune’s death.

“Our entire community is broken and in fear,” Brackett said. “The cops are working hard to solve this, which we all appreciate because our community will never be the same without Kimba.”

Law enforcement in Maine are seeking the public assistance in identifying the person in this image captured on a security camera. (Photo/Maine State Police)

Maine State Police released a photo captured from a neighbor’s surveillance camera with an image of a person walking by apartment building where Neptune lived and are seeking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about the death of Kimberly Neptune is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.

