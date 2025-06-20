MMDR Task Force Urges Action to Support Dominique “Molly” Nez’s Family

Details By Native News Online Staff June 20, 2025

The Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR) Task Force, together with Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton, has issued a memorandum urging Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and the Division of Public Safety to take immediate action. They are calling for support, resources, and a coordinated response to assist the family of Dominique “Molly” Nez, whose tragic death is currently under investigation.

The MMDR Task Force received a formal request from the family, seeking help in securing answers, transparent communication, and assurance that the case is being handled with the urgency and care it deserves.

Molly’s untimely passing has sparked deep concern throughout the Navajo Nation. The 25th Navajo Nation Council and the MMDR Task Force stand in full solidarity with her family and loved ones in their pursuit of truth and justice.

“Our Navajo people are reaching out to Council Delegates to demand support and an urgent response,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Chair of the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force. “They are asking us to help treat this case with diligence and compassion. It is critical that the Navajo Police Department hears and sees the family, and acts swiftly.”

The MMDR Task Force is aware of the sensitive nature of this case and respects the family's privacy during this difficult time. Currently, the MMDR Task Force and the Navajo Nation Council are responding to the growing concerns the family and public voiced. The MMDR Task Force and Council expect NPD to move quickly and professionally, guided by transparency and accountability.

“Violent crimes cause grief for many people,” said Speaker Curley. “Our people are affected by violence, harm, and abuse. Incidents like these should never be overlooked or unreported. The 25th Navajo Nation Council demands swift, diligent action from the Navajo Police Department to ensure our people are not silenced and their concerns are fully addressed.”

Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton has also been actively engaged with the Division of Public Safety, advocating on behalf of Dominique “Molly” Nez’s family and loved ones.

The Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force honors Molly’s life and memory. Her life matters. Her story matters. Her family deserves truth, justice, and unwavering support. The Navajo Nation Council will continue to collaborate with the Navajo Police Department to receive updates, verify information, and ensure that Molly’s family is provided with timely, accurate communication and the support they need throughout this process.

The MMDR Task Force stands in solidarity with Molly’s family and the broader community, remaining steadfast in its commitment to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

