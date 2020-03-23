Meskwaki Tribal Council Announces Emergency Declaration
MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa — The Meskwaki Tribal Council has declared an Emergency Declaration after an employee of the tribe’s Meskwaki Health Clinic received a positive test result for COVID-19, commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus. The Meskwaki Nation (Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi) tribal citizens live on the Meskwaki Settlement, which is located near Tama, Iowa.
The Emergency Declaration states:
“Tribal Council hereby determines and directs that all individuals residing on the Settlement shall shelter in place and shall not leave their homes unless going to and from grocery stores, pharmacies, or the Meskwaki Health Clinic effective March 21, 2020; and that all social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues on the Meskwaki Settlement; and close the Meskwaki Settlement to outside visitors.”
Meskwaki Health Clinic officials say the employee, who does not reside on the Meskwaki Settlement, had direct contact with four patients. The Clinic has notified the four patients who came in contact with the employee and have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The health clinic will continue to monitor and report to the community as any new information becomes available, according to a press release.
Meskwaki Nation tribal citizens are encouraged to practice social distancing, coughing and sneezing etiquette, and good hand washing. Avoid visiting friends and family. Please check on others through telephone, text, or social media.