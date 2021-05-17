Masks Mandate Remains in Effect on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff May 17, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is holding its ground on the issue of facial mask wearing. This, despite the new guidance released last Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says fully vaccinated individuals can take their masks off while inside.

“Several states have lifted even more restrictions that helped to prevent more spread of Covid-19, but we are keeping the mask mandate and social distancing protocols in place on the Navajo Nation,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Monday.

“As we’ve seen before, the virus is unpredictable at times so we have to be very careful and continue to urge our citizens to continue taking precautions to stay safe. This week, we have seven communities that are identified as having uncontrolled spread. We have to do better and keep pushing back on Covid-19 and that includes getting vaccinated. Please continue to practice social distancing, avoid large in-person gatherings, stay home as much as possible, get vaccinated, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported seven new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,293 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 29,343 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 270,405 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,722.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,591

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,948

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,656

Gallup Service Unit: 4,874

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,725

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,189

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,735

Winslow Service Unit: 1,985

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 468 new cases, Utah reported 164, and New Mexico reported 543 that includes Saturday, Sunday, and Monday case numbers combined. The Navajo Department of Health identified seven communities with “uncontrolled spread” of Covid-19 from April 30, 2021 to May 13, 2021 in the latest Health Advisory Notice issued on Monday, which includes Baca/Prewitt, Chichiltah, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Shiprock, Tachee/Blue Gap, and Upper Fruitland.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

