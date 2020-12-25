Currents

Interior Secretary Nominee Rep. Deb Haaland Gets the Covid-19 Vaccination

Details By Native News Online Staff December 25, 2020

WASHINGTON — Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be the next secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, received the Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Haaland posted the following message on her Facebook page:

"We have to trust the science and our health care professionals. I’m confident in the #COVID19 vaccine, and want everyone to know that it’s safe and effective."

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Haaland will be the first American Indian ever to hold a Cabinet post in a presidential administration.

In November 2018, she and Rep. Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk), who serves Kansas’s 3rd congressional district, became the first two American Indian women ever elected to Congress.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff