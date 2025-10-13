Indigenous Peoples' Day Letter from IAIA President Dr. Shelly C. Lowe

Details By Dr. Shelly C. Lowe October 13, 2025

Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo), president of the Institute of American Indian Arts wrote the following letter to reaffirm our the institute's commitment to honoring Indigenous Peoples in a visible and intentional way.

Dear IAIA Community,

It is with pride and gratitude that I share that the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day each year on the second Monday in October. This annual observance, affirmed by our Board of Trustees, reflects our ongoing commitment to honoring the diverse cultures, languages, histories, and leadership of Indigenous Peoples.

At IAIA, we celebrate Indigenous cultures every day. This day offers a special moment to pause and reflect on the extraordinary impact of Indigenous knowledge and creativity—on our campus and across society. With nearly 100 Tribes represented, IAIA is a place where traditions are rediscovered, explored, and deepened, and where art, leadership, and cultural identity are nurtured through teaching, learning, community, and museum practice.

As we commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 13, let us honor the richness and resilience that shape and inspire our students, alums, faculty, and staff. We remain dedicated to elevating Indigenous voices and supporting the creative and cultural expression of Indigenous Peoples—today and every day.

In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) campus and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) will be closed on Monday, October 13. Additionally, IAIA administrative offices will close at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 10.

Sincerely,

Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo)

President, Institute of American Indian Arts