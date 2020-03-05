Independent Presidential Candidate Mark Charles (Navajo) in West Michigan Today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mark Charles (Navajo), who is running for president of the United States as an independent, will make two campaign stop in West Michigan on Thursday, March 5.
Grand Valley State University – Thursday, March 5, 2020 – 12:30 p.m.
He will speak at the Michigan Indian Education Council’s 2020 Native American Critical Issues Conference at 12:30 p.m. at Grand Valley State University Eberhard Center, 401 Fulton, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Victory Point Ministries – Thursday, March 5, 2020 – 6 – 8 p.m.
Charles will hold a meet and greet in Holland, MI, on Thursday, March 5th, from 6-8 p.m. The event will take place at Victory Point Ministries, 11530 Ransom St, Holland, MI 49424, in the building in the back.
The Meet and Greet will be an opportunity for area voters to meet Mark personally, and to learn about his platform and policy positions. The campaign will also be raising funds at this event for our continued travel, staffing, and operational costs.
Author of the book Unsettling Truths: The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery, Charles is also a public speaker, Native American activist and blogger. A graduate of UCLA, Charles spoke at Calvin University’s 2017 January Series.
Charles is running to build a nation where, for the first time, ‘We the People’ truly means ‘All the People.’
For those interested in joining the campaign, there will also be training offered on how to collect signatures for Charles, as he is currently collecting signatures to get on the ballot in Michigan.