IFAI launches Cultivating Tribal Food Sovereignty series with webinar for tribes, producers, Native food businesses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Indigenous Food and Agriculture Institute is launching a “Cultivating Tribal Food Sovereignty” series of virtual training and educational resources for tribes, tribal producers, and Native food businesses.
The series kicks off with a brief webinar on Thursday, May 21st at 1:00 p.m. CT. The webinar will examine how disruption to food systems, uncertainty, and food access inequities have been exacerbated by COVID-19. The online discussion will outline how tribes can cultivate food sovereignty, build healthy and traditional foodways, and facilitate agricultural production.
To register, visit this link.
Based in Fayetteville at the University of Arkansas, the IFAI focuses on putting tribal sovereignty in food sovereignty, promoting tribally driven solutions to revitalize and advance traditional food systems and diversified economic development throughout Indian Country. IFAI provides Tribal governments, producers, and food businesses with educational resources, policy research, and strategic legal analysis as a foundation for building robust food economies.