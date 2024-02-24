Historic Native Nations Agribusiness Trade Mission to Take Place in Canada in June

Tags

U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor will lead an historic agribusiness trade mission to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from June 17-20, 2024.

This USDA mission will be the first of its kind, specifically highlighting products made and produced by tribal agribusinesses.

The trade mission will highlight the reinvigoration of historic agricultural trade networks amongst tribal nations across the United States and Canada. Participants will be tribal producers with the Made/Produced by American Indians official trademark certified by the Intertribal Agriculture Council and producers from the Native Hawaiian Community operating on Native Hawaiian Home Lands as recognized by the Department of the Interior.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host this trade mission with our partners and leaders from Tribal Nations and the Native Hawaiian Community,” said Under Secretary Taylor. “Tribal agribusinesses produce products that represent a unique and significant element of the American agricultural economy and culture. Showcasing products from Tribal and Native Hawaiian producers is long overdue, and the Canadian market could not be a better fit. This delegation shares a strong historical connection to their Tribal lands, trading networks and agricultural resources.”

Participating agribusinesses will engage in business-to-business meetings with potential importers from across Canada. The event will include networking receptions, engagements with USDA leadership, retail promotions and visits, and cultural activities in Vancouver and around British Columbia.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Canada consistently ranks among the United States top markets for agricultural product exports, representing one of this country’s most significant and reliable trading partners. Total U.S. agricultural and related product exports to Canada totaled $28.2 billion in 2023. Canada offers a modern and dynamic food retail sector with deep familiarity and appreciation of American products. Strong opportunities exist for exporters across many sectors, including but not limited to:

Bakery goods, cereals, and pasta;

Fresh fruits and vegetables;

Meats – pork and pork products, beef and beef products;

Dairy;

Processed food and beverages;

Seafood

The deadline to apply for the Canada trade mission is Friday, March 8. For delegation consideration, please complete the trade mission applicati

Interested parties may direct any questions to [email protected].

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter