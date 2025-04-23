Healing Through Words: Joy Harjo's Powerful Journey of Grief and Resilience on Native Bidaské

- Details
Joy Harjo, the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate and member of the Muscogee Nation, is more than just an accomplished artist—she's a cultural beacon of Native American storytelling.
With ten books of poetry, several plays, children's books, two memoirs, and seven music albums, Harjo has consistently pushed the boundaries of artistic expression.
In an intimate episode of Native Bidaské, Harjo opens her heart about loss, love, and the transformative power of storytelling. Her latest book, "Washing My Mother's Body," is more than a book—it's a ceremony of grief that transcends time and healing.
Honored with prestigious awards, including Yale's 2023 Bollingen Prize for American Poetry and the National Book Critics Circle Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award, Harjo continues to inspire through her art. As the first Native American US Poet Laureate, she shares profound insights into Native resilience, the importance of preserving cultural narratives, and finding hope through younger generations.
Her raw, honest reflections on motherhood, art, and survival offer a powerful testament to Native strength, reminding us that "a poem is singing poetry, singing on paper."
Friday, April 25th, 2025
12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT
🔴 Watch the full Native Bidaské episode on Facebook and YouTube.
