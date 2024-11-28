Happy Thanksgiving from the 25th Navajo Nation Council

Details By 25th Navajo Nation Council November 28, 2024

During this season of thanksgiving, the 25th Navajo Nation Council extends our heartfelt gratitude to the Navajo people, our Legislative Branch staff, all Navajo Nation departments, and the many outside agencies who continue to stand with us in support of our shared goals. Your dedication and partnership are crucial to the well-being and prosperity of our Nation.

As Diné people, we have long come together to honor our kinship, our culture, and our sacred connection to the land, well before the inception of this national holiday. We recognize that the spirit of this season—of giving thanks—is rooted in the timeless values that have sustained us for generations: family, community, and respect for all life.

We are grateful for the sacred gift of life, bestowed upon us by our Creator, and for the strength and unity we find in our K’é. Our bonds to one another are what make us resilient, and it is through these bonds that we find the courage to face challenges and the support to celebrate triumphs.

Let us take this time to honor our elders, whose wisdom, strength, and life experiences enrich our communities. Our elders are the bearers of our history, our language, and our traditions—may we always show them the respect and appreciation they deserve. In their honor, we commit to supporting one another and caring for those who need us most.

This season, we also recognize and honor our Navajo veterans—those who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military, including our legendary Navajo Code Talkers. Their sacrifices have ensured our safety and sovereignty, and we are deeply proud of their service. Their bravery and dedication remind us of the importance of protecting and defending our people, our culture, and our land.

As we come together in this season of gratitude, we also reflect on the strength of our sovereignty as a people. The 25th Navajo Nation Council remains steadfast in our commitment to uphold the rights of the Navajo Nation and ensure that we continue to thrive as a self-governing, self-sustaining people.

On behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we wish you all a safe, peaceful, and joyous Thanksgiving. May we continue to walk in the light of our traditions and strengthen the bonds of kinship that make us stronger as a people.

Ahehee’ and Happy Thanksgiving!