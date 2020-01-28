From Around the Web: Missing Northern Arapaho Woman Found Dead in Central Wyoming

RIVERTON, Wyo. — A woman missing since early January was found dead late last week, authorities told multiple news outlets on Monday.
Jade Wagon, 23, was last seen on Jan. 2. Authorities had recently asked for help finding Wagon, according to a Riverton Police Department Facebook post last week.
Online news outlet County 10 first reported that Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen confirmed that Wagon was found dead but said he otherwise provided no other details. Neither Stratmoen nor his chief deputy responded to requests for comment from the Casper Star-Tribune by press time Monday.
