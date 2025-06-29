Fire Officials Provide Update on Oak Ridge Fire; Nearly 1,800 Acres Burned, No Containment Yet

Details By Native News Online Staff June 29, 2025

On Sunday, June 29, the Navajo Nation Incident Command Team, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Navajo Region Fire Management, and the Navajo Nation Forestry Department held a briefing at the Wellness Center in Window Rock to provide the latest updates on the Oak Ridge Fire burning southwest of the St. Michaels Chapter.

BIA officials confirmed the fire has grown to approximately 1,800 acres and remains at 0% containment, an increase from the 1,000 acres reported the previous night by the on-site Incident Commander. No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

Navajo Nation Incident Commander Lt. Tyler Lynch outlined current firefighting priorities, which include mobilizing additional BIA and interagency resources—such as ground engines and aerial support—reinforcing perimeter control lines, and monitoring key trigger points near the El Paso Natural Gas pipeline corridor. Crews are also working to notify nearby residents under “Ready” evacuation status and are setting up a call center to handle fire-related inquiries.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley stressed the importance of preparedness and community cooperation.

"Fire is not only a destructive force—it is also an essential part of our ecosystem,” said Speaker Curley. “We must engage with fire respectfully to support the efforts of our first responders, who are putting their lives on the line to protect us. We ask residents to work with local public safety agencies, be prepared to evacuate if needed, and take all necessary precautions. The safety and wellbeing of our people must remain our top priority.”

Multiple agencies are involved in suppression efforts, including BIA Navajo Region Fire Management, BIA Rangers, Navajo Scouts and Hotshot crews, the Navajo Nation Forestry Department, Apache County officials, the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and Navajo Nation Public Safety departments.

Summit Road 9000 and the access road to the El Paso Natural Gas Company remain closed. Navajo Nation Police are also monitoring traffic along Navajo Route 12 in St. Michaels to ensure smooth emergency operations.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority has addressed earlier power outages and is urging residents west of the fire to conserve electricity. Power lines have been rerouted due to the fire’s proximity to the El Paso substation and pipeline, which are being closely monitored.

The Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance remains the designated evacuation shelter and donation site for families impacted by the fire.

The public is reminded that drones are strictly prohibited in and around the fire area. Unauthorized drone use poses serious risks to aerial firefighting crews and ground personnel.

Residents are urged to stay alert, observe all fire restrictions, and follow official Navajo Nation communications regarding the “Ready, Set, Go” evacuation protocol.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council continues to encourage the public to avoid affected areas—including State Route 264 and Route 12—to ensure emergency responders have clear and safe access.

