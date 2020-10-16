ENERGIZING THE NATIVE VOTE

Details By Native News Online Staff October 16, 2020

Native American voters may be the "difference makers" in this year’s election. Join us for a Native-centered and non-partisan live streaming forum on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT to talk about the impact that American Indians and Alaska Natives will play in the upcoming election.

And be sure to stay tuned to Native News Online for Native-centered lection coverage beginning October 15 and running through Election Day and beyond. We’ll cover the campaigns and their relationships with Indian Country, release results of our national survey of Native voters and bring you important news on voter suppression issues — among many other topics.

In addition to ongoing coverage, we’ve also partnered with the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association and Verizon Media to deliver two live streaming events focused around what matters to Native Voters and Indian Country in the upcoming election. Join us:

Native Forum with Indian Country Leaders: Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. (EST) Register here.

Thanks to all of our sponsors who have made Energizing the Native Vote possible.