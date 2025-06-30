Deb Haaland Hosts “Union Strong” Lunch with Labor Leaders in Albuquerque

Details By Native News Online Staff June 30, 2025

Native Vote. Today, gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), former U.S. secretary of the Interior, welcomed over 20 union leaders representing 10 labor organizations from across New Mexico to a “Union Strong” lunch at her campaign headquarters in Albuquerque. The event focused on shared priorities for working families and strengthening the state’s labor movement. It’s part of Haaland’s broader commitment to ensuring higher wages, dependable benefits, and economic opportunity for every New Mexican.

“I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck—no one should face that kind of uncertainty,” Haaland said. “Recent attacks on unions only make it worse. I’ve stood with workers on picket lines, in Congress, and as Secretary of the Interior, and I’ll always ensure that New Mexico’s unions and workers have a seat at the table.”

Haaland has a long-standing track record of supporting organized labor. She began her career as a proud Teamsters member and, during her tenure as Chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, she secured AFSCME’s endorsement, prioritized union printing, and championed pro-labor initiatives. In 2018, her congressional campaign became the first in New Mexico—and among the first nationwide—to unionize. As a member of Congress, she was an original cosponsor of the PRO Act, legislation designed to strengthen collective bargaining rights and crack down on unfair labor practices.

"With all the chaos coming out of Washington, New Mexico needs someone who will fight for those who wake up early and go to sleep late," Haaland added. "This is about who we are as a state and the kind of future that we want to have together."

Haaland’s campaign continues to gain momentum, earning support from dozens of local officials and community leaders. She remains committed to reaching voters in all 33 counties across the state.

