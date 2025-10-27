Deb Haaland Among National Native American Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees

- Details
- By Kaili Berg
-
- W. Ron Allen (Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe): For decades, Allen has been a strong voice for tribal sovereignty and self-governance. As Chairman of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, he has kept a close watch on federal policy to ensure tribes’ treaty rights and self-determination are upheld, working tirelessly to advance Native interests in Washington, D.C.
- Ross Anderson (Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes; Mescalero/Chiricahua Apache): Anderson made history in the world of skiing, becoming the first Native American to place in the Pro Speed Skiing World Championships in 2001. He later set a Western Hemisphere speed record of 154.06 mph, earning recognition as the fastest skier in American history. In 2024, he became the first Native person inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and multiple other state halls of fame.
- Notah Begay III (Navajo Nation; San Felipe/Isleta Pueblo): A standout PGA golfer and longtime advocate for youth, Begay has made his mark both on and off the course. Alongside representing the U.S. in prestigious tournaments, he founded the NB3 Foundation and Junior Golf National Championship, opening doors for young Native athletes nationwide.
- Dwight W. Birdwell (Cherokee Nation): A Vietnam War hero, Birdwell received the Medal of Honor in 2022 for his bravery during the Tet Offensive in 1968. His courage and selflessness under fire remain a powerful example of Native service and sacrifice
- Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo): Haaland made history in 2021 as the first Native American to serve as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Her career has been marked by a deep commitment to environmental justice, Native sovereignty, and representation. Before joining the federal government, she was a business owner, tribal administrator, and the first woman elected to the Laguna Development Corporation Board.
- Lynn Valbuena (Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation): For half a century, Valbuena has been a pillar of tribal governance and advocacy. Now serving her sixth term as Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, she continues to lead regionally and nationally through the Tribal Alliance of Sovereign Indian Nations, mentoring the next generation of women leaders.
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher