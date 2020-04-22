COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 48 on Navajo Nation; Adds 63 New Cases on Tuesday
Published April 21, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials reported three coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, April 21 bringing the death toll to 48 on the country’s largest Indian reservation. It was also reported that there were 63 news confirmed cases since Monday, which brings the total of cases to 1,206 on the Navajo Nation. The cases do not include border town cases as previously reported.
Even with the increase in cases, he Navajo Epidemiology Center stated in a report on Monday that “there does appear to be a flattening of the Navajo Nation epi curve.
As of Tuesday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation is 1,206, which includes 569 men and 637 women with an average age of 48-years-old. The average age among deaths is 65-years-old.
The 1,206 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
- Navajo County, AZ: 328
- Apache County, AZ: 240
- Coconino County, AZ: 214
- McKinley County, NM: 244
- San Juan County, NM: 121
- Cibola County, NM: 14
- San Juan County, UT: 15
- Socorro County, NM: 17
- Sandoval County, NM: 13
“Now is not the time to let up! To all residents of the Navajo Nation, please continue to stay home as much as possible and to honor the shelter-in-place order that’s in effect. There is still a lot that we don’t know about COVID-19 and we don’t want a second wave to hit our communities. In some states, people are beginning to protest stay-at-home orders, but it is far too early to begin considering fully reopening commerce, government, and establishments. We need more testing, more prevention efforts, and more resources to continue fighting the virus,” Navajo Nation President Nez said.
