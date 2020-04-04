COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 12 on Navajo Nation; 270 Total Positive Cases
COVID-19 Coverage in Indian Country
Published April 3, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The number of confirmed deaths rose to 12 on the Navajo Nation, according to a press release issued Friday evening by the Navajo Nation Office of President and Vice President.
The Navajo Nation has 270 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 279 from Thursday.
The Navajo nation also reported that there is an overall total of 1,796 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19.
A total of 2,353 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 1,796 negative results as of Thursday, which means almost one-quarter of those tested (23.7 percent) have tested positive of all those who have been tested.
The 270 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo County, AZ: 112
Apache County, AZ: 22
Coconino County, AZ: 83
McKinley County, NM: 15 *changed due to verification of residency for one individual
San Juan County, NM: 26
Cibola County, NM: 4
San Juan County, UT: 7
Socorro County, NM: 1
Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco said enforcement officers will being issuing citations and fines for individuals who violate the Navajo Nation’s “Stay at Home Order” and daily curfew that requires all residents to be home between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
“We’re at a point where the number of new cases will continue to climb each day, unless everyone begins to take this matter serious. Today, we received reports of bingo games taking place in a few areas – this needs to stop immediately! We have a public health crisis going on, and this is the type of irresponsible activities that put us all at risk,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.
President Nez and Vice President Lizer will hold another online town hall COVID-19 update on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (MDT) via Facebook. Radio forums are also scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. on KTNN 660AM and 101.5FM.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.