Covid-19 Cases Surpass 28,000 on Navajo Nation; Death Toll Reaches 1,011

Details By Native News Online Staff January 29, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 83 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 11 more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,011 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 14,373 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 231,531 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,075, including five delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,158

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,755

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,214

Gallup Service Unit: 4,440

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,545

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,843

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,334

Winslow Service Unit: 1,769

* 17 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 5,028 new cases, Utah reported 1,517, and New Mexico reported 1,085 new cases. With the 57-hour weekend lockdown lifted, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez encourages people to use the weekends as an opportunity to receive the vaccine.

The following Covid-19 vaccination events are scheduled for this weekend:

Gallup Indian Medical Center – UNM Gallup Campus

- Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (MST)

- For individuals 65 years and older and reside in the Gallup Service Unit or receive a majority of their healthcare at Gallup Indian Medical Center, bring identification

- 800 doses will be available on a first come, first serve basis

- Please call (505) 722-1117 for more information or if you have questions

Tséhootsooí Medical Center – Fort Defiance, Arizona

- Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. (MST)

- For individuals 55 years and older with a medical record established at Tséhootsooí Medical Center and live within the Fort Defiance Service Unit, ID is required

- 1,000 doses will be available on a first come, first serve basis

- Please call (928) 729-3435 for more information or if you have questions

“With the 57-hour weekend lockdown lifted, please remember that the daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. MST each day. This is not the time to travel to border towns or other cities off the Navajo Nation. With several variant Covid-19 viruses being reported in the United States, the risk of contracting the virus remains very high if our people travel off the Navajo Nation. The safest place to be is at home on the Navajo Nation. We have to keep fighting the virus and keep taking all precautions such as staying home, wearing a mask in public, avoiding in-person gatherings and crowds, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often. We will overcome this Covid-19 pandemic, but we have to keep listening to our health care experts.” said President Nez.

More weekend vaccine events will be announced at more health care facility sites at a later time. If you plan to get vaccinated, long waiting times are anticipated. Please bring snacks, water, and other necessary items. All vaccinations are voluntary.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1612066767788000&usg=AFQjCNFk4ZrGyxdCaIgzrVegiY0xokMftw">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

