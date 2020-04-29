COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1 Million in Country; Navajo Nation Reports 104 Cases – Death Toll at 60
Published April 28, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the United States surpassed one million COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday night, the Navajo Nation reported 104 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, which means the total COVID-19 cases now stand at 1,873.
Also, on Tuesday evening, one more death related to the virus was reported that brings the death toll to 60.
he Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service report a total of 10,772 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 7,816 negative test results.
The 1,873 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
- Navajo County, AZ: 442
- Apache County, AZ: 432
- Coconino County, AZ: 264
- McKinley County, NM: 469
- San Juan County, NM: 187
- Cibola County, NM: 17
- San Juan County, UT: 22
- Socorro County, NM: 21
- Sandoval County, NM: 19
On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced that the Navajo Department of Health will issue another Public Health Emergency Order to implement another 57-hour weekend curfew beginning on Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation. They also met with Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco and Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Executive Director Garret Silversmith, to coordinate police checkpoints on roadways to enforce the curfew.
“We have the 57-hour weekend curfews, but everyone needs to be reminded that we have the Shelter-In-Place order that’s in effect 24-hours, seven days a week. Our team is also being proactive to plan for the first of the month this Friday. Under the leadership of Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie, we will initiate ‘Operation First of the Month’ again to work with businesses to create safeguards for our Navajo elders. Please adhere to the orders and remain home unless you are in need of food, medicine, or in cases of emergencies,” President Nez said.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?