Cortez Masto, Mullin Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Tribes Apprehend Violent Criminals

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) have introduced bipartisan legislation that would allow the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) to assist Tribal law enforcement in tracking down violent criminals and searching for missing children.

The bill, called the Tribal Warrant Fairness Act, is part of Cortez Masto’s ongoing effort to strengthen public safety in Indian Country and address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

"Tribal communities need more tools to combat violent crime," said Sen. Cortez Masto. "It is both ridiculous and cruel that Tribal law enforcement can't use the U.S. Marshals Service like any other comparable law enforcement agency would to keep their communities safe. My bipartisan bill would fix this injustice and help catch violent criminals faster."

Sen. Mullin emphasized the importance of collaboration between federal and Tribal authorities. “I am steadfast in my commitment to the safety and security of our tribal communities,” he said. “The Tribal Warrant Fairness Act is a commonsense solution to fill in the jurisdictional gaps and grant the United States Marshals Service authority to assist where needed with their unique capabilities.”

Tribal communities experience some of the highest rates of violence in the United States, particularly against women and children. However, Tribal law enforcement often faces restrictions that limit their ability to respond effectively. Currently, the USMS can help state and local law enforcement locate and arrest suspects but lacks the authority to provide the same assistance to Tribal agencies. The new legislation would correct this disparity by authorizing the USMS to support Tribal law enforcement in the same way it does for other jurisdictions.

The Tribal Warrant Fairness Act builds on Cortez Masto’s work to implement recommendations from the 2023 Not Invisible Act Commission Report, which outlined steps for addressing the MMIP crisis. That report stemmed from her Not Invisible Act, a bipartisan measure signed into law in 2020.

In addition to this legislation, Cortez Masto has advanced several other initiatives to strengthen Tribal public safety, including the BADGES for Native Communities Act and the Tribal Access to Electronic Evidence Act. Beyond law enforcement, she has also championed efforts to improve health care, protect voting rights, and ensure tax fairness for Tribal Nations.