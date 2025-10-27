Award-Winning Chef Crystal Wahpepah Serves Up Her Favorite Fall Comfort: Pumpkin Squash Soup

Details By Levi Rickert October 27, 2025

Award-winning Indigenous chef Crystal Wahpepah (Kickapoo) — owner of the beloved Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Oakland, Calif. — says fall is her favorite time to cook. The reason? It’s pumpkin season.

“I love this time of year because I get to make my favorite fall recipe — pumpkin squash soup,” Wahpepah told Native News Online. “It’s warm, comforting, and full of flavor. Every spoonful feels like a cozy hug and reminds me of home in Oklahoma.”

While pumpkins are often celebrated for their sweet, earthy taste, Wahpepah also praises their nutritional power. Pumpkins, part of the squash family, are rich in vitamins and minerals but low in calories — making them the perfect ingredient for hearty, healthy meals during the chilly months.

A proud citizen of the Kickapoo Nation of Oklahoma, Wahpepah was born and raised in Oakland, but summers at her grandmother's house where she learned Indigenous food recipes. She has spent years catering in the San Francisco Bay Area and, in November 2021, opened Wahpepah’s Kitchen, a restaurant dedicated to celebrating Indigenous ingredients and traditions.

Her talent has earned her national acclaim: she was the first Native American chef to appear on Food Network’s “Chopped” and later competed on “Beat Bobby Flay.” In 2022, she was a James Beard Award finalist in the “Emerging Chef” category — a groundbreaking moment for Indigenous culinary representation.

Next month, Wahpepah will take her passion for Indigenous foods global when she travels to New Zealand for the World Indigenous Peoples' Conference on Education (WIPCE) 2025. There, she’ll showcase her culinary skills and share her philosophy of food sovereignty — the movement to reclaim and revitalize Native foodways.

And just in time for the season, Wahpepah shared her beloved pumpkin squash soup recipe with Native News Online — a dish that embodies warmth, culture, and connection to the land.

Traditional Soup with Pumpkin

Feeds 6-8 people

2 cups of cooked Hominy

1lbs of beef or bison stew meat

1 stalk of celery

3 large carrots

1 yellow onion

1 bay leaf

1 butternut squash cut into cubes

1 tablespoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

Olive oil

2 Squash blossom to garnish

1lbs of pumpkin

6 cups of water

Directions

1 medium stock pot on medium heat

Add all diced veggies, diced pumpkin saute in

Olive oil until tender, add salt and pepper, add water until boiled on high, turn to low heat, add hominy stir together and let boil on low heat for 20 mins .

