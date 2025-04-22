Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee addresses Navajo Nation Council

Details By Native News Online Staff April 22, 2025

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee addressed the 25th Navajo Nation Council on Tuesday during the 2025 Spring Council Session held at the Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona.

“The 25th Navajo Nation Council was honored to welcome the Honorable Kimberly Yee, the State Treasurer of Arizona, to the People's House,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “Treasurer Yee became the first State Treasurer to address the Navajo Nation Council. She has maintained a longstanding relationship with the Navajo Nation, and we are grateful for her continued efforts to strengthen our partnerships.”

Treasurer Kimberly Yee emphasized her commitment to strengthening collaboration between the State of Arizona and the Navajo Nation during her address. Her visit builds on a historic milestone from last October, when the Chilchinbeto Chapter became the first in the Navajo Nation to invest local funds in the Arizona Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP)—a significant step toward financial empowerment and sustainable growth for Navajo communities.

During the session, Treasurer Yee commended the Navajo Nation’s leadership for embracing financial strategies grounded in transparency, resilience, and self-determination. She applauded the Chilchinbeto Chapter’s trailblazing decision and encouraged other chapters to explore the benefits of participating in the LGIP.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be here today as the first Arizona State Treasurer to address the 25th Navajo Nation Council during its session,” said Treasurer Yee. “Upon the first months of my administration in 2019, I made it a priority to come visit to the Navajo Nation to immediately establish partnerships. It’s essential to understand the unique needs in every region—from transportation and infrastructure to education. I am especially proud of our partnership with the Chilchinbeto Chapter, which led to a historic opportunity for local investment. Thanks to the leadership of Chair Shaandiin Parrish, we are seeing investment performance that empower chapters to grow their financial resources and invest in their future.”

Treasurer Yee’s presence at the Spring Session highlights the growing alignment between tribal and state leadership in pursuing shared goals of fiscal responsibility and long-term economic prosperity.

Budget and Finance Committee Chair Shaandiin Parrish expressed appreciation for the treasurer’s engagement with the Council. “You’re a voice for all our constituents in the state of Arizona. It’s a meaningful gesture for you to visit the Navajo Nation, and we look forward to continued collaboration,” Parrish said.

The 2025 Spring Session of the Navajo Nation Council began on Monday, April 21, and is scheduled to continue throughout the week.

