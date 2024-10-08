American Indian College Fund Celebrates National Transfer Student Week

A survey conducted by the American Indian College Fund (College Fund) revealed that 75% of transfer students surveyed had either not met with a staff or faculty member at their current college or were unsure of whom to contact for guidance during the transfer process. To better support these students and future transfer students, the College Fund is joining National Student Transfer Week, organized by the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students.

This year's theme, "Unlocking Potential: Keys to the Transfer Journey," focuses on two goals: celebrating the transfer student experience and strengthening institutional support. In line with this theme, the College Fund is highlighting the efforts of tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) in supporting transfer students, sharing tips and advice for prospective transfers, and hosting two webinars to promote transfer success.