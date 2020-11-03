Currents

47 New Covid-19 Cases Reported on Navajo Nation on Monday - 3 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff November 03, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 47 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths remains 584 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 7,568 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 126,331 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,875.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,644

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,217

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,245

Gallup Service Unit: 1,814

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,408

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,804

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,137

Winslow Service Unit: 597

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-027, which outlines requirements and guidelines for the general public and poll workers to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 on election day. The latest public health order requires the general public and poll workers to adhere to mask requirements, social distancing, and other protocols at all polling sites on the Navajo Nation. Polling sites will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (MST) to allow for in-person voting. Early ballots can also be dropped off in-person at polling sites on election day.

The Navajo Election Administration will provide masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants to sanitize poll booths, poll worker stations, election equipment, and general work areas at all voting sites. In addition, the Public Health Emergency Order prohibits candidates and vendors from setting up food stands and distributing food or campaign items to reduce the risk of COVID-19. The order also prohibits gatherings at polling sites.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 877 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 666 new cases, and Utah reported 1,196.

“We strongly urge all voters to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, avoid crowds, and use your best judgment as you go to vote on Tuesday. Please adhere to the protocols that will be in place and enforced at chapter houses and polling sites, cast your ballot, and return home safely. The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase here on the Navajo Nation and in the states of New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah, so please be safe and continue to pray for your families and our communities,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates on COVID-19.

To view Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-027, please visit: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Portals/0/COVID-19/NDOH%2520Public%2520Health%2520Emergency%2520Order%25202020-027%2520Dikos%2520Ntsaaigii-19.pdf&source=gmail&ust=1604496314922000&usg=AFQjCNGIhoCmLqB4XDMo58WzqDJ6ypV53A">https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Portals/0/COVID-19/NDOH%20Public%20Health%20Emergency%20Order%202020-027%20Dikos%20Ntsaaigii-19.pdf.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604496314922000&usg=AFQjCNE4KStWJh2hIZ79t1IghSG1ValNzA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

