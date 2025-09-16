25th Navajo Nation Council Responds to President Nygren’s Vetoes, Citing Major Cuts to Legislative Branch Funding

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 16, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council has voiced strong disappointment in President Buu Nygren’s decision to issue line-item vetoes targeting key operational funding for the Legislative Branch in the Fiscal Year 2026 Comprehensive Budget. The Council had unanimously approved the budget on September 4.

While the Council worked to fund essential operations and staffing across Executive Branch divisions—guided by spending trends from FY2023 to FY2025—President Nygren approved full funding for the Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) but eliminated over $8.8 million from the Legislative Branch budget.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In doing so, President Nygren also cut 28 full-time Legislative Branch positions, even as his administration approved more than 40 positions within OPVP totaling over $5 million in funding. The Council had prioritized job preservation across all branches and advocated for increased wages for regular-status employees. Formal layoff notices are expected to be issued this week to the affected legislative employees.

In another major cut, the President removed all funding—more than $289,000—for the Navajo Nation Youth Council, including funding for its staff.

On August 18, President Nygren submitted a letter requesting $6.9 million in funding for OPVP—a figure nearly three times higher than what past Navajo Nation presidents have received. Despite repeated invitations from the Council and Standing Committees to discuss his budget proposal, President Nygren did not attend any meetings nor did his staff submit amendments.

Since President Nygren took office, OPVP’s budget has grown significantly: from $3.2 million in FY2023, to $4.1 million in FY2024, to $4.9 million in FY2025, and now $6.9 million for FY2026—representing a 68% increase over three years. This surge in funding for the President's office came as cuts were made to Executive Branch programs that provide vital services to Navajo families.

The Office of the Controller also raised concerns that multiple Executive Branch divisions were using funds to pay for promotional items related to the Nygren Administration—money the Council says should have gone to direct community support. In response, the Council reallocated funding from the President’s office, including reversing a $2.2 million reduction Nygren had proposed for the 110 local chapters.

The Council restored funding in critical areas such as public safety, health care, education, and community development. Despite these adjustments, the President responded by significantly slashing the Legislative Branch’s budget—jeopardizing the development of laws and amendments that directly impact Navajo citizens and communities.

Several Council delegates criticized the OPVP funding request as excessive and politically motivated, suggesting it was aimed at boosting Nygren’s re-election efforts rather than meeting the immediate needs of the Navajo people.

“The Council acted responsibly to restore balance in the Executive Branch’s budget and to ensure that frontline programs were not shortchanged by the President’s proposed budget. When President Nygren campaigned for the presidency, he promised ‘change’ and he promised to work together with the Council. He has failed to live up to those promises every fiscal year. His line-item vetoes have proven to be the old politics of the past and undermine the ability of the Legislative Branch to effectively fulfill its responsibilities on behalf of the Navajo people,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Speaker Curley also emphasized the potential threat of a federal government shutdown if Congress fails to pass a funding agreement by the end of September, warning that President Nygren’s vetoes place further strain on the Navajo government’s ability to function.

The FY2026 budget process began in March, yet President Nygren never appeared before Standing Committees or the full Council to outline his priorities or provide justification for his budget proposals. This lack of engagement left both delegates and constituents without clarity on the administration’s financial goals or strategies.

“Every branch of government has a responsibility to work together in a transparent and accountable manner. The Budget and Finance Committee met that responsibility by holding public hearings in various communities. The President and his staff chose not to participate in that process. There is a clear void in leadership within the Office of the President and Vice President,” said Budget and Finance Committee (BFC) Chair Shaandiin Parrish, who sponsored the comprehensive budget legislation.

Chair Parrish also noted that during public hearings, many Navajo community members urged the Council to reduce OPVP’s budget due to concerns over excessive spending and potential misuse of public funds.

“Eliminating operational funding for the Legislative Branch interferes with the Council’s ability to hold President Nygren and his Administration accountable for allegations related to ZenniHome, Native Community Capital, and other allegations and red flags that have been raised. Despite these setbacks, the Council remains focused on securing our Nation’s financial resources and holding the President accountable,” stated Speaker Curley.

Despite these challenges, the Council has expressed willingness to meet with President Nygren to discuss the consequences of the vetoes and to explore a path forward that supports a balanced and functional government for the Navajo Nation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher