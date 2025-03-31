NIEA Development Director Job Description

The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) was founded in 1969, in Minneapolis, MN, by Native educators who were eager to find solutions to improve the education systems for Native students. NIEA adheres to the organization’s founding principles: 1) to bring Native educators together to explore ways to improve schools and the schooling of Native students; 2) to promote the maintenance and continued development of Native languages and cultures; and 3) to develop and implement strategies for influencing local, state, and federal policy and policymakers.

At NIEA, work is driven by seven core values.

1. Honesty, Integrity, Transparency;

2. Purposeful, Intentional, Mindful;

3. Reliable, Dependable, Commitment, Hard Work, Dedication;

4. Respect;

5. Compassion, Empathy;

6. Community, Unity, Family, Service to Others; and

7. Generosity

These values have been established and aligned with the NIEA Strategic Plan. The values represent the environment staff and partners consider a part of their lives and encompass the work done to meet the mission and vision.

Position Summary

The Development Director will develop and implement a multi-faceted strategy to build the organization’s funding base. This position will be responsible for directing and coordinating all fundraising activities, with an emphasis on donor relationship building and high-level fundraising activities.

Essential Functions

The essential functions include, but are not limited to, the following:

Exemplify NIEA’s seven core values in all aspects of internal work and building relationships with NIEA staff.

Create, manage, implement, and evaluate annual development plans with the Deputy Director and the Executive Director.

Cultivate relationships with potential funders, including initial phone calls, email and social media campaigns, event sponsorship, and corporate and foundation relations.

Combined federal campaign, in-kind contributions, donor events, and donor relations programs.

Develop messages that resonate with a variety of prospective funders and create, maintain, and coordinate donor recognition programs.

Implement strategies for identifying, researching, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donors and prospects.

Monitor philanthropic trends as they relate to Native education.

Establish organizational development goals and objectives.

Work with NIEA leadership to plan and implement the organization strategic planning activities, including the development of processes and timelines, engaging staff, and ensuring the relevance of the process.

Maintain an understanding of fundraising issues and how they may affect and provide fundraising opportunities for NIEA and the network of partners.

Build and consistently strengthen relationships with stakeholders.

Perform other work-related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities)

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 10 years of experience in non-profit development, fundraising, and donor relations.

Experience working with tribes, Native communities, and/or Native organizations preferred. • Demonstrated ability in high-level fundraising, building donor relationships, and non-profit development.

Strong research and analysis skills using various methods, including databases, survey/evaluation tools, the internet, and reference materials.

Excellent knowledge and experience of computer applications such as word processing, Excel, electronic data tracking, internet, and social media.

Proven ability to work with and lead teams; experience with coaching, training, and supervising individuals independently; addressing concerns in a timely and accurate manner. • Proven ability to cope with conflict, stress, and crisis situations through effective problem solving and mediation skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills with superiors, colleagues, and individuals inside and outside the organization.

Ability to exhibit a professional manner in dealing with others and work to manage and maintain constructive working relationships, both internally and with third-party contractors and consultants.

Ability to effectively delegate work assignments, give authority to work independently, set expectations, and monitor delegated activities.

Proven track record of sound and accurate judgment in making timely decisions. • Perform other work-related duties as assigned.

Physical Demands and Work Environment

The physical demands described here represent those that an employee must meet to perform the essential functions of this position successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the functions.

This position is primarily in an office setting where the employee constantly operates a computer and other office equipment and maintains a functional and safe office space. The employee is regularly required to communicate information and ideas so others will understand, including both verbal and

visual communication and presentations. The employee may occasionally need to lift up to 25 pounds and carry it 10- 15 feet.

Note

This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee(s) incumbent in this position. Some requirements may exclude individuals who pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health or safety of themselves or others. The requirements listed in this document are the minimum levels of knowledge, skills, or abilities. This document does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, other than an “at-will” relationship.

EEO Statement

NIEA provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Salary Range

Range: $105-125 depending on experience

Generous Benefit Package: Health insurance, dental and vision, life insurance, vacation, short- and long term disability, sick leave

Application Requirements

Send the following as one PDF document to [email protected]:

1. Cover Letter/Letter of Application

2. CV or Resume

3. 3 Reference Letters, with at least one related to work/experience in a culturally relevant area