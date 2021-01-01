Native News Online is Hiring – Media Sales and Sponsorships Executive

Details

Native News Online is rapidly growing and so is our team! Indian Country Media, the parent company of Native News Online and Tribal Business News, seeks an advertising executive. This is a remote, work from home, position. The executive will not only sell traditional digital advertising to businesses and organizations across the country, but also assist in prospecting and selling sponsorships.

The ideal candidate should be comfortable emailing and calling on prospects on a daily basis. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are required.

The new hire will be fully trained on our sales process for both Native News Online and Tribal Business News. Some sales experience, and/or professional writing experience, is preferred. An interest in Native American and Indigenous culture, news, events and business is a huge plus.

Daily Responsibilities

- Work with sales team on outreach/ad sales projects led by the Advertising Director

- Work with the publisher on prospecting and selling sponsorships

- Work remotely from a computer for much of the day, while also making periodic phone calls to clients

- Maintain daily sales call log submitted weekly to Advertising Director

- Sell ads for Native News Online and Tribal Business News

- Daily emailing and calling to numerous businesses and organizations

- Attend frequent virtual staff meetings via Google hangouts

- Use Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel to create proposals

- Work from home independently, while also tracking progress and tasks in our CRM sales system

- Work on weekly and monthly deadlines.

- Meet with clients via Zoom, phone or Google chat to discuss their advertising needs

- Close sales, get contracts signed, assist in collecting ad payments, if needed. Master the sales cycle

- Identify customer needs and effectively match to solutions offered on our media kit

- Ensure client’s ad placements run on time. Keep a close eye on your accounts

- Continuously develop new leads using Internet research. Mine for new customers

- Stay up-to-date with Native industry trends and events

- Ask questions and offer up ideas

- Learn our Media Kits. Have a complete understanding of products, features, rates and packages. Know how they benefit customers.

Qualifications

- Associate degree or higher

- Must have a dependable internet connection

- Media advertising sales experience is preferred, but not required

- Familiarity with digital marketing and social media is a plus

- Must be detail oriented, have strong writing and communications skills

- Understand the sales and prospecting process

- Able to prioritize and work on deadlines. Be self-motivated and dependable



Job Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health care

Schedule: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sales Experience: 1-3 year (Preferred)

Work Location: Work remotely

Interested?

Email:

Rich Tupica, Marketing Director