National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) Title: Oral Historian

Details

Job Type: Temporary, Part-Time, grant-funded position

Wage: $27-$33/Hour, approx. 100-120 hours a month

Location: Varies; frequent travel required

Priority Deadline: January 4, 2026

POSITION SUMMARY

Oral Historians will interview and document the oral histories of survivors of Indian Boarding Schools in the United States. Interviews are currently scheduled through June 2026 with potential, but no guaranteed, follow-up work to continue through December 2026. This unprecedented collection of recorded experiences of boarding school survivors is part of a large project of the National Native American Board School Healing Coalition (NABS). Oral Historians will be supervised by and provided guidance by the Oral History Project Co-Directors.

ABOUT US

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) is boldly leading the movement for truth, justice and healing for Indigenous peoples impacted by the U.S. Indian boarding schools. We are Indigenous led with 100% of the Board of Directors and Officers being Native American and Alaska Native.

We are a coalition of 1,700+ members and growing, including Tribal Nations, Tribal enrolled individuals, allies, and organizations.

We use our coalition voice to educate others about the truth of the Indian boarding school policies, experiences, and genocidal legacy.

We expose the truth about Indian boarding schools through research and education.

We advocate for accountability through policy change at all levels, including the call for a federal Truth and Healing Commission on Indian boarding schools.

We make resources available to raise awareness and support healing from the intergenerational trauma Native peoples continue to experience.

We publicly launched the National Indian Boarding School Digital Archive (NIBSDA) in 2024, a first-of-its kind Digital Asset Management System capable of organizing and displaying historical boarding school records and materials for every identified boarding school institution.

ORAL HISTORIAN

What You Will Do

Travel to a new state monthly, staying on site for one week to conduct oral histories of survivors of Indian boarding schools, working remotely the remainder of the month.

Review all consent forms and required paperwork with interviewees to ensure full understanding and voluntary participation.

Work closely with project team members to reach out to and identify survivors and invite them to share their experiences.

Conduct pre-interviews and post-interview follow up.

Speak with survivors by phone and in person.

Create respectful and safe interview environments.

Explain the goals of the project with project participants.

Collaborate with team members to process content, compile and preserve information.

Ensure all protocols are followed.

Participate in project evaluation to improve processes and outcomes.

What You Bring

Must-Haves

Experience working with multiple ages and generations, especially engaging elders in community and conversation.

Knowledge of the Native American and Alaska Native boarding school history, legacy, and impacts.

Familiarity with and work experience in Native American communities.

Background conducting oral history interviewing and qualitative research, including knowledge of professional practices and ethics.

Strong emotional regulation - the stories collected range in levels of privacy, sensitivity, trauma, graphic and potentially trauma inducing content.

Deep respect for individuals and groups and their stories.

Ability to work with a diverse team and work independently, balancing priorities and meeting deadlines.

Experience working remotely with proven time management skills.

Ability to travel to all the scheduled sites during the scheduled interview times.

Nice-to-Haves

Background in one or more of the following areas: social work, therapy, rehabilitation, recruitment, library science, memory studies or journalism.

Knowledge of Indigenous research best practices and ethics.

Familiarity with trauma-informed care, healing practices.

Experience with Salesforce.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

This position is temporary, commensurate with experience, ranging from $27-$33/Hour. Due to this being a part-time and temporary position benefits are not included. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with a dynamic team committed to Native communities.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

This position is approximately 100-120 hours a month with the OHP travel being the majority of the work.

Heavy computer use.

1 week per month on site /on location, and remaining time remote. Individual hotel rooms provided for lodging and travel provided along with a meal per-diem.

Travel to 5 states.

Intensive days with two to three interviews scheduled each day during the travel week on site.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, priority will be given to those applications received by January 4, 2026. Submit your application via the Movement Talent Opportunity Board application portal:

https://recruitcrm.io/apply/17647013393650060944qfu

Applications must include the following in a single PDF:

Cover letter (no more than 1 page) answering the following questions: Why are you interested in this position? What values or lived experiences do you have that connect to our mission? What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Resume or Curriculum Vitae

Three professional references with titles, emails, phone numbers, and relationship to you

NABS is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a work environment free of all forms of discrimination, harassment, and violence. All employment and contracting decisions are based on merit, competence, performance, and organizational needs. NABS prioritizes work to empower and include people from Indigenous communities who have been impacted by U.S. Indian Boarding School policies. We are proud of our collaborative and wellness-focused culture where all people feel safe to bring their whole selves. Our culture attracts top talent with shared values that form the foundation of a great work environment!