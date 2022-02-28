Grand Valley State University: Director of University Communications

Details

The University Communications office at Grand Valley State University is looking for a Director of University Communications. The successful candidate will manage the university’s internal/external communication activities while supervising the editorial, writing and social media staff. This position will collaborate with the Associate Vice President of University Communications to ensure the unit’s goals are met and adhere to approved budgets.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism, public relations or a related field. The successful candidate must be an excellent writer and person of integrity with 10+ years in media, public relations or a related field. A minimum of 5+ years of progressive leadership experience supervising high-functioning teams, as well as experience in strategy development, long-range planning, innovation and aligning the communication function to institutional priorities and the university’s mission is necessary. An interest in working at a large, regional public university supporting its mission and public image as well as a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is required. A communications background in higher education is preferred.

Salary range for this full-time position is commensurate with experience, and includes excellent benefits. The application deadline is February 28, 2022.

Apply online at jobs.gvsu.edu and select "Apply now". Please include a cover letter and resume. The online application will allow you to attach these documents electronically. On the application, you will be required to provide names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses for three professional references. Applicants selected for interviews will be required to submit official transcripts and work samples prior to the interview. If you have questions or need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215.

Grand Valley State University is an EOE which includes protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.