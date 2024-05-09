Executive Assistant

Details

Position: Executive Assistant

Salary Range: $70,000 - $75,000

Reports to: President/CEO

Location: Hybrid with some travel

Benefits: 100% medical/dental/vision for employee

Organizational Overview

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF) is a Native-led national organization dedicated to promoting the revitalization, appreciation and perpetuation of indigenous arts and cultures. Our mission is to advance equity and cultural knowledge, focusing on the power of arts and collaboration to strengthen Native communities and promote positive social change with American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native people in the United States. Through our program initiatives, NACF supports Native artists, culture bearers, and projects that are focused on environmental, cultural, and social change. We support artists to create new work, develop their arts practice, and produce projects in collaboration with communities. Support includes financial resources, artist training, and professional development, presenting and promoting artist work, and project management. NACF will continue with community engagement across the continental 48 states, Alaska, and Hawaii as it pertains to raising the visibility and availability of Native resources and knowledge to address cultural equity and help strengthen Indigenous communities, arts, and cultures.

In 2021, NACF took ownership of a historic building in Portland, Oregon, which has been repurposed to house the Center for Native Arts and Cultures – The Center. This acquisition has sparked a time of unprecedented growth for NACF, which includes embarking on NACF fundraising that includes fulfilling the vision of the Center as a vibrant gathering place for Indigenous artists, local partnerships, and our national work.

Position Overview

The Executive Assistant will provide administrative support to the Native Arts & Culture Foundation’s President/CEO. They assist the President/CEO with daily responsibilities, special projects, travel, to-do lists, and more. To succeed in this position, the Executive Assistant will receive direction from the President/CEO and the Director of Operations.

The Executive Assistant is impeccably organized, can liaise with the entire office, anticipate what needs to be done, and can express their diversity and equity lens with ease. The Executive Assistant will also provide support with the office environment as well as special projects and assist with office-wide activities.

This is an excellent position for individuals with experience in nonprofit support, in art-related business, and for individuals with an excellent understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion in arts, nonprofits, and the Native community. Previous experience in supporting executive leaders, board members, or other high-level staff is highly desirable.

Position Responsibilities

Supports President/CEO in-person and virtually

Provides administrative support to the President/CEO by

scheduling meetings and events

managing travel arrangements

assisting with written and other correspondence (email, letters, and phone calls)

managing information flow in a timely and accurate manner

Provides administrative support and communications pertaining to board-related meetings, activities, events, and travel arrangements

Maintains meeting and office spaces (setting up before meetings, ensuring a clean space, and stocking meeting supplies)

Maintains office equipment and supplies through, order/purchase office/equipment supplies; monitors all office equipment operations; troubleshoots failures by calling for repairs

Using technical tools (hardware and software) such as VoIP systems and mobile apps and supporting staff with usage

Schedules and attends staff meetings, takes and disseminates minutes, and notes follow-up items

Assists in the coordination of NACF events and actively participates in planning committees as needed

Works independently and within a team on special and ongoing projects at the request of the President/CEO and Director of Operations

Performs minor bookkeeping tasks and supports expense reporting for President/CEO

Assists President/CEO with filing of hardcopy and electronic documents and materials and transferring materials to the cloud

Able to maintain high levels of discretion and confidentiality

Adept at coordinating travel schedules with bookings, accommodation, setting up meetings for trips with a detailed itinerary. On occasion will be asked to travel with the President/CEO

Qualifications

5+ years of applicable work experience

Proven relationships and experience working in, for, and/or with Native communities

Knowledge of nonprofit organizations, nonprofit administration, and prior experience supporting and working with senior-level management

Demonstrated strength in interpersonal skills

Ability to handle sensitive situations and maintain confidential information

Strong technical skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an ability to interact with diverse groups

Exceptional organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines while maintaining a high level of attention to detail and accuracy

Track record of success contributing to a cooperative and productive working environment

Strong understanding and application of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles

Experience with Board of Directors activities and governance activities

Working Conditions

This is a hybrid position requiring regular in-person office days 2-3 times per week at NACF’s building in SE Portland. Some travel is required.

Work Hours

Forty-hour week. Typically, from Monday – Friday, between 8:00 am – 6:00 pm with flextime. This salaried exempt position may require some evenings, weekends, and travel.

Mental and Physical Requirements

Duties require the use of considerable initiative and judgment. Requires working under minimal supervision and direction. Requires working under multiple deadlines and pressure. Requires good communication skills; verbal, oral and written with supervisor, co-workers and artists. At times, may require dealing with difficult people or situations effectively. Requires supervision of work and training of staff; establishes and maintains cooperative and productive work relationships; must be a team player.

Company Rights

The above information has been designated to indicate the general nature and level of work performed for this position. It is not to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications of the employee assigned to this job. This job description does not constitute an employment contract. Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

http://www.nativeartsandcultures.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/2017-Native-Arts-and-Cultures-Equity-Statement.pdf

APPLICATION INFORMATION

Nonprofit Professionals Now is pleased to be working with the Native Arts & Culture Foundation to fill this key role. Applications for this role should include a resume and a cover letter addressing your connection to and/or experience working with Native communities.

All applications received will be reviewed and all applicants will receive a response. NPN and the Native Arts & Culture Foundation take your time seriously and appreciate all applicants for considering this role.

Application link: https://apptrkr.com/5250242

Application Deadline: May 31, 2024