Native News Online Health Reporter

Native News Online has an immediate opening for a full-time health reporter.

We’re looking for a highly motivated, curious journalist to join our virtual newsroom to cover the wide range of health issues affecting Indian Country.

Native News Online is an 11-year-old independent news website covering a range of important social, cultural and economic stories aimed at changing the narrative about Indian Country with fair and accurate reporting.

Our newsroom applies old-school journalism techniques to the digital era. We value conducting research, asking strong questions, working with editors to hone story angles, and performing rigorous fact-checking before stories are published.

For the open position, American Indian or Alaska Native candidates with a journalism or science degree or 1-2 years of journalism, science, research, or health-related experience and an eye for compelling stories are encouraged to apply. We will provide training and mentoring in journalism and offer competitive pay, benefits, and a flexible work environment.

Please inquire at [email protected].

