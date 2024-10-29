Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis (2024) Book Release with Douglas K. Miller

Tags

Details By Native Oklahoma October 29, 2024

The Oklahoma Historical Society is thrilled to host the book release for Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis (2024) by Douglas K. Miller on the evening of Tuesday, November 12.

Dr. Miller will discuss his research on Jesse Ed Davis, a Kiowa/Comanche guitarist who collaborated with music legends such as Bob Dylan, B.B. King, and John Lennon. The book chronicles Davis’s rise from Oklahoma to international fame in the 1960s and 70s, examining his artistic influence and contributions to music history.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

After the discussion, there will be a Q&A, followed by a book signing and a reception featuring live music by Chebon Tiger, a Seminole-Mvskoke musician with personal and cultural ties to Jesse Ed Davis. Tiger will honor Davis’s legacy by performing selections from Davis’s catalog.

Davis’s iconic Telecaster guitar and Fender Bassman amplifier, which are currently housed at the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP), will be on display at the event, giving attendees a rare glimpse of the instruments that helped define his sound. The guitar and amp will have a permanent home at OKPOP when it opens in Tulsa.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Miller will sign copies of Washita Love Child, which will be available for $35. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at okhistory.org/signing.