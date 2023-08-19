fbpx
The Winners of the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market

The 101st Santa Fe Indian Market has announced the top winners in juried artwork classifications. More than 60 judges critiqued thousands of entries across a variety of categories on Thursday. Awards were announced at the Best of Show Ceremony on Friday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

 

Best of Show: Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo), Caught by Surprise, etched black pot with dinosaurs

Class I, Jewelry: Lyndon Tsosie (Navajo), Silver Sea turtle pendant with movable flippers

Class II, Pottery: Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo), Caught by Surprise, etched black pot with dinosaurs

Class III, Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography: Dan HorseChief (Pawnee/Cherokee), Judgement Day Manifest, The Greasy Grass 1976 Keough’s Stand, painting

Class IV, Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture: Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi), Talavi Morning Katsina

Class V, Sculpture: Ryan Benally (Navajo), Dreamscapes of Love

Class VI, Textiles: TahNibaa Naataanii (Navajo), Autumn Rose Carnival, Navajo weaving

Class VII, Diverse Arts: Victoria G. Adams (Southern Cheyenne/Arapaho), Sundance on Muddy Creek, tripod with glass containers

Class VIII, Beadwork & Quillwork: Jackie Larson Bread (Blackfeet), We Are Fierce, Blackfeet horse mask

Class IX, Youth (Artists aged 17 and under): Aydrian Day (HoChunk/Anishinaabe/Lakota), Father’s Love, Lakota style cradle board

Class XI, Basketry: Carol Emarthle Douglas (Northern Arapaho-Seminole), Skywoman Watches, coiled, waxed linen basket

2023 Special Award Winners

Excellence in traditional Hopi carvings: Shawn Deel

 

Excellence in lapidary: Benson Manygoats

Excellence in contemporary Hopi carvings: Arthur Holmes Jr.

Raw materials: Dominque Toya

Traditional Pottery Award: Delores Juanico

Mark Tahbo Memorial Award: Garrett Maho

Tony Da’ Memorial Award: Virgil Ortiz

Make Me Smile Youth Award: Aydrian Day

Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award: Chris Youngblood

Sarafina Tafoya Memorial Award: Sharon Naranjo-Garcia

Mela Youngblood Memorial Award: Chris Youngblood

Oqwa Pi Memorial Award for Excellence in Traditional Pueblo Painting: Rosie Yellowhair

Anita Da’ Memorial Award to Encourage the Work of a Young Potter: Xavian Suazo

IAIA Alumni Award: Terran Last Gun (Piikani/Blackfeet)

Native American Art Magazine Award of Excellence: Jason Garcia

 
 

