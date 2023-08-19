The Winners of the 101st Sante Fe Indian Market

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The 101st Santa Fe Indian Market has announced the top winners in juried artwork classifications. More than 60 judges critiqued thousands of entries across a variety of categories on Thursday. Awards were announced at the Best of Show Ceremony on Friday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Best of Show: Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo), Caught by Surprise, etched black pot with dinosaurs
Class I, Jewelry: Lyndon Tsosie (Navajo), Silver Sea turtle pendant with movable flippers
Class II, Pottery: Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo), Caught by Surprise, etched black pot with dinosaurs
Class III, Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography: Dan HorseChief (Pawnee/Cherokee), Judgement Day Manifest, The Greasy Grass 1976 Keough’s Stand, painting
Class IV, Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture: Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi), Talavi Morning Katsina
Class V, Sculpture: Ryan Benally (Navajo), Dreamscapes of Love
Class VI, Textiles: TahNibaa Naataanii (Navajo), Autumn Rose Carnival, Navajo weaving
Class VII, Diverse Arts: Victoria G. Adams (Southern Cheyenne/Arapaho), Sundance on Muddy Creek, tripod with glass containers
Class VIII, Beadwork & Quillwork: Jackie Larson Bread (Blackfeet), We Are Fierce, Blackfeet horse mask
Class IX, Youth (Artists aged 17 and under): Aydrian Day (HoChunk/Anishinaabe/Lakota), Father’s Love, Lakota style cradle board
Class XI, Basketry: Carol Emarthle Douglas (Northern Arapaho-Seminole), Skywoman Watches, coiled, waxed linen basket
2023 Special Award Winners
Excellence in traditional Hopi carvings: Shawn Deel
Excellence in lapidary: Benson Manygoats
Excellence in contemporary Hopi carvings: Arthur Holmes Jr.
Raw materials: Dominque Toya
Traditional Pottery Award: Delores Juanico
Mark Tahbo Memorial Award: Garrett Maho
Tony Da’ Memorial Award: Virgil Ortiz
Make Me Smile Youth Award: Aydrian Day
Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award: Chris Youngblood
Sarafina Tafoya Memorial Award: Sharon Naranjo-Garcia
Mela Youngblood Memorial Award: Chris Youngblood
Oqwa Pi Memorial Award for Excellence in Traditional Pueblo Painting: Rosie Yellowhair
Anita Da’ Memorial Award to Encourage the Work of a Young Potter: Xavian Suazo
IAIA Alumni Award: Terran Last Gun (Piikani/Blackfeet)
Native American Art Magazine Award of Excellence: Jason Garcia
