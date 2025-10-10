Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to Host 19th Annual Culture Day on October 18

Details By Native News Online Staff October 10, 2025

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host California-style Native American singing, dancing, food, and games at the 19th annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day, taking place from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and welcomes attendees of all ages. In addition to cultural performances, there will be Native vendors, food booths, and basket-weaving demonstrations.

“Every year, we honor the original Native American people of California with our annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day and invite tribes to share their languages, songs, dances, and stories,” said Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This year, we celebrate our 19th annual event, with a theme focused on honoring our traditional dugout canoe and estuaries.”

The event will begin at noon with a Welcoming and Honoring ceremony, which includes an opening prayer and a tribute to families who have lost loved ones since last year’s gathering. California-style Native American singing and dancing will take place continuously from 12:30 to 9 p.m.

A traditional handgame tournament will begin at 6 p.m., with teams competing for cash prizes: $1,800 for first place, $1,300 for second, and $750 for third.

Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the tribe’s Elders Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Culture Department. The Elders Council, a division of the tribal government, is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe's heritage, history, and traditions. For more information, call Tribal Administration at 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation, located in Santa Barbara County, was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation governed by the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.

