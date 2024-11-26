NFL and Nike Partner with Native American Athletic Foundation to Host All-Star Game at Cowboys' Ford Center

Details By Kaili Berg November 26, 2024

The National Football League (NFL) and Nike have partnered with the Native American Athletic Foundation (NAAF) to host the 2025 Native American All-Star Football Game at the Ford Center at The Star, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The event, set for January 7, 2025, will bring together 70 top Native American high school athletes across the United States.

This event aims to highlight Native talent while fostering leadership, education, and life skills. From January 3-7, selected athletes will participate in a transformative experience featuring high-quality coaching, college preparation, and leadership training. The program emphasizes building character and equipping these athletes with tools for success on and off the field.

“We are excited and honored to work with the NFL to make an impact in the lives of Native athletes,” Michael Stopp, Executive Director of NAAF, said. “Our organization was established to use sports to develop the next generation of leaders in Indian Country. This partnership and this year’s game take an important step forward in meeting our mission.”

For many of these athletes, the opportunity to compete at the Ford Center is life-changing. As the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters, The Star offers a state-of-the-art facility that has hosted some of football’s greatest players. This environment provides a powerful platform to inspire young athletes, many traveling from Tribal reservations in remote areas.

“The Native American All-Star Football Game provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the diversity and talent within our game while fostering the development of the next generation of leaders,” said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development. “Through this partnership, we aim to create a lasting impact by giving Native athletes the same opportunities to succeed both on and off the field.”

As a cornerstone sponsor, Nike will provide uniforms and other support through its Nike N7 program, which promotes sports among Native and Indigenous youth.

“As a champion for athletes and sport, Nike is committed to building inclusive communities, breaking down barriers to access for athletes around the world, and expanding sport for the next generation,” said Scott Hanson, Nike Brand Director.

Nike’s involvement underscores its dedication to fostering access to sports for underserved communities. The uniforms, which will feature Native-inspired designs, symbolize pride, heritage, and achievement.

Eligibility is open to Native American high school seniors who have completed their final year of football and are enrolled in a federally recognized tribe. The deadline to apply is December 6, 2024, at 5 p.m.

