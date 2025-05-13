‘Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher’ Now Featured on Peacock

Chickasaw Nation Productions’ feature films “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” and “Te Ata” are now available on the streaming service Peacock.

Inspired by the life of historic Chickasaw rancher Montford Johnson, “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” portrays the hardships and tragedies Johnson and those close to him conquered to establish a vast ranching empire along the famous cattle highway of the American West, the Chisholm Trail.

Johnson operated one of the largest cattle ranches in Oklahoma from approximately 1868 until his death in 1896. He ran about 35,000 head of cattle across 1.3 million acres. A pioneer in Oklahoma’s agriculture and community development, Johnson played a vital role in establishing several cities and industries while dedicating his life to improving the lives of First Americans and supporting others in need.

Johnson befriended the legendary trader and trailblazer Jesse Chisholm, who helped him forge agreements with First American tribes on the Chickasaw Nation’s Western frontier. These agreements allowed Johnson to ranch the land without threat of attack.

Johnson’s cattle ranch spanned a considerable part of central Oklahoma, including modern-day Oklahoma City.

For his contributions and legacy, Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in 2020.

The more than 200 individuals honored within the Hall of Great Westerners represent the heart and spirit of the virile Western heritage and embody a precious and immutable legacy, according to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s website.

Explorers, writers, poets, statesmen, First American leaders and others who have found the strength of character to overcome tremendous adversity are included in this unique and enduring national memorial. Inductees are recognized with a permanent wall placard at the museum.

The feature film based on Johnson’s life, “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher,” was also honored with multiple Western Heritage Awards from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

The Western Heritage Awards honors those who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film that share the great stories of the American West.

“Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” was awarded as a 2021 Western Heritage Award winner for Outstanding Television Feature Film.

Released in 2021, Martin Sensmeier (“The Magnificent Seven” and “1883”) portrays the titular role. Sensmeier is part of the Tlingit and Koyukon/Athabaskan tribe of Alaska. Tatanka Means (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) plays Rising Wolf. He represents the Oglala Lakota, Omaha and Navajo tribes.

Other cast members include Dermot Mulroney (“Young Guns”); Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”); James Landry Hébert (“1883”); Denim Richards (“Yellowstone”); and Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal”).

“Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” was directed by Nathan Frankowski and produced by Paul Sirmons. Principal filming took place in Oklahoma.

The film was also awarded a Western Heritage Award for Outstanding Traditional Western Music Album. The soundtrack is by recording artist Ben McKenzie and composer Bryan Miller.

Since its release, “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” has earned an audience score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter.”

“Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” follows in the tradition of sharing Chickasaw stories from a Chickasaw perspective.

Chickasaw Nation Productions was established in 2009 as part of Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby ’s vision to share the enduring legacy of the Chickasaw people and to illustrate how those individuals influenced the world around them.

In addition to streaming on Peacock, “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” is available on Amazon.com. The film can be purchased on DVD or Blu-ray at ChickasawPress.com or by visiting the Chickasaw Market at 105 W. Main St., Ada, Oklahoma.

For more information about Chickasaw Nation Productions, visit ChickasawFilms.com.