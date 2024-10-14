Modern Matriarch Skate Jam Uplifts Indigenous Women and Girls with Skateboarding

Details By Kaili Berg October 14, 2024

Today, Oct. 14, the second annual Modern Matriarch Skate Jam will bring Navajo girls and women together in a celebration of sisterhood, sports, and community.

Hosted by Indigenous actress Jessica Matten, star of Rez Ball and Dark Winds, in partnership with 4KINSHIP’s Dine Skate Garden Project, the event takes place at Two Grey Hills Skate Park in New Mexico and focuses on empowering Indigenous women and girls through skateboarding, offering prizes and fostering friendships.

This year’s skate jam coincides with Indigenous Peoples Day—a day dedicated to honoring Native history, resilience, and culture. The event will raise funds to build a second skate park on the Navajo Nation reservation, giving more children access to the sport and nurturing the next generation of Indigenous athletes.

“What makes it unique is that we got sponsored by a Native matriarch, Jessica Matten,” Amy Denet Deal of 4KINSHIP shared, highlighting the importance of having a strong Indigenous role model involved. “It’s a modern matriarch actually supporting our young girls. I was floored.”

Denet Deal said having a visible and successful Native woman like Matten champion the event adds layers of significance, amplifying the message that Indigenous women can thrive in sports and in their communities.

Since its inception, 4KINSHIP’s Dine Skate Garden Project has been focused on increasing access to skateboarding for Navajo youth. Over the past year, Denet Deal and her team have distributed thousands of skateboards to Indigenous children.

“We want our kids to have the same level of events as they would in California or other urban areas with robust skate cultures,” Denet Deal said.

The skate jam is giving away cash prizes, with the top skater in each age group winning $500, along with awards for second, third, and best trick. On top of that, 150 skateboards will be distributed to children between the ages of 8 and 16, ensuring that more kids have the opportunity to skate and build their skills.

Looking ahead, Denet Deal envisions even bigger things for the Modern Matriarch Skate Jam. She hopes to bring in female skaters from other tribes and expand the event into a larger intertribal gathering.

“We want to have more outside skaters coming in and hosting them on Navajo Nation,” Denet Deal said. “Get out there. We’re here to support you. It doesn’t matter whether you win a first prize or just show up—we’re there to celebrate you. Skateboarding is about more than just competition; it’s about having fun, making friends, and building a community of support.”