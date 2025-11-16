Joy Harjo Honored With Portrait of a Nation Award at Smithsonian Gala

Details By Levi Rickert November 16, 2025

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery honored Mvskoke (Creek) poet, performer and writer Joy Harjo on Saturday as one of its 2025 Portrait of a Nation Award recipients, recognizing her transformative contributions to American culture and letters.

Harjo, the 23rd U.S. poet laureate and one of the nation’s most influential Native literary voices, was honored alongside business leader Jamie Dimon, animal science innovator Temple Grandin and filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The awards were presented during the museum’s 10th annual Portrait of a Nation Gala at Union Station.

A newly acquired portrait of Harjo by artist Joel Daniel Phillips—never before displayed publicly—will go on view later this year at the National Portrait Gallery as part of the exhibition “Portrait of a Nation: 2025 Honorees,” which runs through Oct. 25, 2026.

In her remarks, Harjo centered her Mvskoke community and the teachers who shaped her work.

“[My] earliest mentors and teachers remain my foundation,” she said. “Without them, and many others along the way I would not be here as a Portrait of a Nation honoree. I acknowledge my Mvskoke Nation people. Our tribal nation has been cited as the oldest world democracy. They are my heartbeat. I am also indebted to the extensive genealogy of American poets, musicians, and artists who continue to teach and inspire me, to all the singers and healers for justice.”

Harjo’s award was presented by acclaimed writer Sandra Cisneros.

More than 360 guests from across arts, business, philanthropy and public service attended the black-tie fundraiser, which supports the museum’s operations and endowment. Lead sponsors included General Dynamics, JPMorgan Chase and David M. Rubenstein.

The exhibition, curated by Rhea L. Combs, will also feature commissioned portraits of Grandin by David Lenz and Spielberg by Kate Capshaw, as well as a newly acquired photograph of Dimon by Jason Alden.

Elliot Gruber, acting director of the National Portrait Gallery, said the awards highlight how individuals shape the nation’s story.

“The Portrait of a Nation Award was established to emphasize that history is made by those among us,” he said. “It is a true pleasure to recognize this year’s honorees with newly acquired and commissioned portraits that … represent the creativity and ingenuity of both the artist and the sitter.”

More information is available at the National Portrait Gallery’s website.

