Here’s What’s Going in Indian Country: Sept. 8—13

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 08, 2022

This coming week in Indian Country, there are plenty of powwows, an abundance of artists and some fabulous Native fashion happening, as well as environmentalist, author and advocate Winona LaDuke talking about restoring Indigenous foodways even as climate change takes hold.

Plan your activities for the weekend and next week with our guide to Native arts, entertainment and culture.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Museum of Southeast American Indian

369 Old Main Rd, Pembroke, NC

The 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition celebrates American Indian artists throughout North Carolina and features stunning works in various media, including painting, photography, beadwork, and sculpture. The opening reception is open to the public. A number of the featured works are for sale, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

The exhibition runs through Mar. 17, 2023

When: Sat., Sept. 10 — Sept. 11

Where: 100 Trail of Tears Way, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

The Trail of Tears Center is the first certified site on the Trail of Tears, a deadly route in a series of violent displacements of Indigenous people by the U.S. government in the mid-1800s. The 35th annual Trail of Tears Powwow is held on the historic site and commemorates the removal of the Cherokee from their ancestral homeland. The celebration features free arts and crafts, storytelling, raffles, and dancing and drum competitions with a total of $25,000 in prize money.

When: Sat., Sept. 10 — Sept. 11

Where: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Valley Indian Lodge is hosting their 61st annual powwow showcases Native American food, art, dancing and drumming at Grand Rapids' beautiful Riverside Park. This year's event is held in honor of DeAndre Yarbourgh, a 15-year-old boy and tribal citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of the Ottawa/Chippewa Indians who died of accidental drowning in the Grand River at last year's powwow.

When: Through Jan. 2023

Where: IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM

The Art of Indigenous Fashion features more than 20 contemporary Indigenous designers from the U.S. and Canada. This is the first fashion exhibition organized by the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. The show is curated by guest curator Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika Nation), Assistant Professor in Art History and Museum Studies at IAIA, and Fashion Show Director for the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, Santa Fe, NM.

When: Thursday. Sept. 8 — Sept. 11

Where: 5459 Sycuan Road, El Cajon, CA

Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation holds its 30th annual Powwow this weekend. This year's festivities are kicking off Thursday evening with the first annual Sycuan Fashion Show at the Sycuan casino and resort, featuring Indigenous designers from across the nation. The Pow Wow features drum and dance competitions, Kumeyaay bird singing, peon games, and more.

When: Tues. Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Edwards Hall, 64 Upper College Rd, Kingston, RI

Native American economist, environmentalist, author and executive founder of Honor the Earth, Winona LaDuke (Mississippi Band Anishinaabeg) kicks off the 2022 University of Rhode Island Honors Colloquium lecture series with "Restoring Indigenous Foodways in a Time of Climate Change: Lessons for the 8th Fire."

LaDuke's work in rural development, economic, food and energy sovereignty, and environmental justice has received numerous honors and recognition, including the 2021 Thomas Merton Award and the Reebok Human Rights Award. In 2007, she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter